Enzo Amore has developed a polemic with Game Changer Wrestling

Enzo Amore, the Agora and the Apelidado of the NZO, the mood for the Konhecido of the controversial language and the gerando polémicas à sua volta regularmente. Desta vez, a polémica que envolve by “Realest Guy in the Room” and a promotora norte-americana Game Changer Wrestling (GCW).

Durante vários meses, Enzo Amore and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Tama Tonga. E no último vídeo que fez em direção ao mesmo, afirma que lhe foram oferecidos 25 mil dólares pela GCW para enfrentar Tama Tonga, mas que o mesmo recusou.

This is the answer to the question of whether it is a game changer wrestling or an opponent of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Para além disso, acompanhou o tweet com uma fotografia de nZo com um emoji de um palhaço.

O tweet pode ser visto em baixo:

Just to make it clear:

Neither GCW nor Josh Barnett have offered ClowNzo $ 25,000 to fight at Bloodsport or perform at any GCW events.

In fact, we have never offered him a penny now or ever.

I’m sorry buddy. pic.twitter.com/yFVFT56eey

– GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 21, 2020

Achas que Enzo Amore wants to fight Tama Tonga?