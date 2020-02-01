Environmental groups complain about stopping oil drilling in Alaska after the number of whales in Beluga has fallen from 1,300 to 279

Environmental groups are prosecuting a US government agency for concerns that oil exploration in Alaska could kill endangered Beluga whales.
They want to force the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to invalidate a permit that allows exploration in waters used by the whales in the Cook Inlet.
It is after a new population report has shown that the whales are fewer in number and are declining faster than previously thought.
According to the new estimate, there are 279 beluga whales left in the Cook Inlet, compared to 1,300 in 1979.
The decrease has been around 2.3 percent in the last decade, which is a ‘discouraging’ amount that, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, should be immediately encouraged to stop the exploration planned by Hilcorp Energy Company.
The group’s lawyer, Julie Teel Simmonds, said it is the duty to reconsider and analyze whether there is new information that is important and that the activities that they have authorized may cause damage. The community non-profit organization Cook Inletkeeper also sues the NOAA.
The situation arose as a result of the Trump government’s lifting of environmental restrictions in August.
The revised rules pave the way for new mining, oil and gas drilling, according to environmentalists, as well as development in areas where protected species live.
The Cook Inlet stretches nearly 200 miles from Anchorage to the Gulf of Alaska and provides energy for the south-central part of the state.
Beluga whales swim from the waters of Anchorage and eat salmon and other fish, but their existence is endangered by their proximity to Alaska’s industrial activities at Cook Inlet.
Although the Cook Inlet area is the oldest oil-producing basin in Alaska, it is not only oil exploration that threatens the whale of Beluga; heavy shipping, industrial noise, pollution and climate change are all concerns.
