Environmental groups complain about stopping oil drilling in Alaska after the number of whales in Beluga has fallen from 1,300 to 279

Environmental groups are prosecuting a US government agency for concerns that oil exploration in Alaska could kill endangered Beluga whales.

They want to force the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to invalidate a permit that allows exploration in waters used by the whales in the Cook Inlet.

It is after a new population report has shown that the whales are fewer in number and are declining faster than previously thought.

According to the new estimate, there are 279 beluga whales left in the Cook Inlet, compared to 1,300 in 1979.

The decrease has been around 2.3 percent in the last decade, which is a ‘discouraging’ amount that, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, should be immediately encouraged to stop the exploration planned by Hilcorp Energy Company.

1/15

A dead sperm whale is on February 5, 2016 on the beach at Hunstanton in Norfolk

AFP / Getty

2/15

Volunteers pour buckets of water over the 80 remaining living pilot whales stranded on remote Ocean Beach on the southernmost island of Stewart in New Zealand, January 8, 2003

AFP / Getty

3/15

Contractors clean up the body of one of the dead 48ft sperm whales that was washed up in 2016 on a beach near Gibraltar Point in Skegness, Lincolnshire

FATHER

4/15

People pass through a stranded whale in the Pointe de la Torche, near Brest in France on November 29, 2011

AFP / Getty

5/15

A woman hits the tail of a large whale carcass on Wattamola Beach in the Royal National Park in Sydney on September 25, 2018

AFP / Getty

6/15

Beached humpback whale in California, 2015

AFP / Getty

7/15

Dead long whale whales in Hamelin Bay on the west coast of Australia on March 23, 2009

AFP / Getty

8/15

A 36 ft sperm whale is dead on the beach at Sutton Bridge, in The Wash, off the Lincolnshire coast, where it stranded in 2004

FATHER

9/15

A female whale opens its mouth as it lies stranded and alive on the beach in Carlyon Bay, Cornwall on August 13, 2012

Getty

10/15

The lower jaw of a dead sperm whale that stranded on 5 February 2016 on a beach in Hunstanton, Norfolk

Getty

11/15

One of the five sperm whales that was washed up on beaches near Skegness, Lincolnshire on January 25, 2016

Getty

12/15

Employees working to skin the remains of a stranded 60ft whale on January 25, 2013

AFP / Getty

13/15

Two large whales are stranded on a beach in the northern French town of Calais on November 2, 2015

AFP / Getty

14/15

A sperm whale is dead after being stranded on 5 February 2016 on a beach in Hunstanton, Norfolk

Getty

15/15

Crowd gathers when a sperm whale is dead after being stranded on 5 February 2016 on a beach in Hunstanton, Norfolk

Getty

The group’s lawyer, Julie Teel Simmonds, said it is the duty to reconsider and analyze whether there is new information that is important and that the activities that they have authorized may cause damage. The community non-profit organization Cook Inletkeeper also sues the NOAA.

The situation arose as a result of the Trump government’s lifting of environmental restrictions in August.

The revised rules pave the way for new mining, oil and gas drilling, according to environmentalists, as well as development in areas where protected species live.

The Cook Inlet stretches nearly 200 miles from Anchorage to the Gulf of Alaska and provides energy for the south-central part of the state.

Beluga whales swim from the waters of Anchorage and eat salmon and other fish, but their existence is endangered by their proximity to Alaska’s industrial activities at Cook Inlet.

Although the Cook Inlet area is the oldest oil-producing basin in Alaska, it is not only oil exploration that threatens the whale of Beluga; heavy shipping, industrial noise, pollution and climate change are all concerns.

