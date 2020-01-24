One of the main contenders for the presidency of the Nsukka local government region, under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the upcoming local government elections in Enugu State, the Hon. Agbo Amos Amadi broke his silence following the pre-trial detention of 8 young people who had organized demonstrations in Nsukka last week.

DAILY POST reports that young people organized a peaceful demonstration in Nsukka against the re-election of the outgoing local government president, the Hon. Patrick Omeje.

However, 8 of the protesters were arrested, taken to the State Police CID and brought to justice for a crime, during which they were placed in pre-trial detention.

But speaking to journalists in Enugu on Friday after visiting the youths at Enugu prison, Agbo said efforts are underway to secure their release.

He condemned efforts by some to link the Enugu state government to the pre-trial detention of protesters, noting that the results showed that the government was as shocked as anyone.

“I am talking about our 8 brothers who languish in detention. I cried today when I visited them at the prison because they did not deserve to be there.

“I had to ask how the government could get involved in such a thing, based on the information that was going around, but my investigations showed that the state government was as shocked as I was; they knew nothing about the arrest and the indictment.

“It is now clear that people have simply taken our brothers to prison for exercising their rights. The government expressed a deep shock on this matter and assured the Nsukka people that there was good reason. I have the assurance of the government that efforts will be made so that these brothers do not suffer unjustly.

“I want their parents and their relationships to remain calm; these children did not commit any offense; peaceful protest is guaranteed by our laws; the charges are even laughable; accusing them of crime and community war – what community war, what crime? It is a disaster, and with the assurance of the government, they will be released in no time.

“The most unfortunate part of this is that some people did this thing and tried to paint a picture where the state government was involved, but we have discovered those who have caused this grave injustice to our brothers. Neither the governor nor the state government participate. The governor is our father and could not have put his children in prison. “

Agbo said of his ambition: “I am very loyal to the party; the party deprived me of my nomination form and I expressed my agitations and I believe that the party will do justice to my complaints.

“I also want to urge all of my supporters to say that it is time to be patient, in the end, justice will be done. I also want to ask other aspirants to remain calm because of the environment in which we find ourselves. This is the governor’s senatorial area and Nsukka is the largest local government, so it is so bad for us to use violence, we have a paternal governor who listens, and I believe he will attack to all the injustices we mourn.

“Our people must know that the time has come to act peacefully.”