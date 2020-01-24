Enugu government prohibits unauthorized sale and distribution of water

The Enugu state government has banned the sale and distribution of water by tankers and other vendors from sources not authorized in the state “particularly the IBUSA street / stream in the disposal of independence, Enugu “.

A statement from Information Commissioner Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh said the ban was in line with the government’s commitment to governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to protect the health and safety of residents of Enugu.

Aroh added that the state government has therefore ordered all agencies responsible for health and the environment to ensure strict compliance with the directive and to arrest, impound and prosecute , in accordance with applicable laws, any tanker operator or water vendor who breaches order.

The Commissioner therefore argued that the government remained committed to providing clean and healthy water in the metropolitan area of ​​Enugu and throughout the state.