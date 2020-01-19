Enugu government discusses host community's alleged request for N500m from airport contractors

The Enugu state government has denied reports that the host community at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, which is currently undergoing major upgrades, has requested $ 500 million. naira (500,000.00 N) to the entrepreneurs in charge of the project.

In a statement by Information Commissioner Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government called the news “false, malicious and baseless”.

Aroh, who underscored the commitment of the Enugu state government to complete the airport’s modernization quickly and successfully, said “categorically that no such situation or incident has ever occurred” .

He added that “the state government has received no complaints from the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) or from the contractors responsible for the very large project.”

The Information Commissioner said that “this is a well known fact, which has indeed been publicly acknowledged several times by the Hon. Minister of Aviation and Management of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that the Enugu state government has provided all necessary support for the modernization of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. “

Aroh revealed that the state government, in accordance with its commitment to timely modernize and reopen Enugu Airport, at the first meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO) in 2020, held on 8 January, “approved the request from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) made on its behalf by the Director General, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, for the issuance of a composite certificate of occupancy (CofO) for the entire territory from Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu “.

He therefore argued that “the government of the State of Enugu, under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure the rapid completion of the modernization of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. “