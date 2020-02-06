Enugu government debunks to build Islamic Center

The state government of Enugu has exposed reports on social media claiming to have set up an Islamic center in Uwani, Enugu.

This happens after the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has also rejected the rumor as unfounded.

In a statement from Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government described the allegation as “unfortunate, malicious, malicious and wrong” and stated that “there is no truth in this story”.

The Information Commissioner added that “history is only aimed at distracting the state government from its widely recognized determination to enable the Enugu state population to undertake massive infrastructural development and good governance.”

Aroh pointed out that, in line with its commitment to open and transparent governance, the state government “always adheres to strict and orderly procedures when approving government projects and expenditures”.

He said the population of the state was regularly informed of projects approved by the state government for execution, as well as the financial value of such projects as the recent approval for the construction of a modern Christian worship center in the Enugu government house, the first of its kind since the founding of the old Anambra state ”.

According to him, “while the state government will continue to respect the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, as guaranteed by Section 38 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we will urge all of these actors of mischief and lies to join Hand in hand with the government in its much-noticed efforts to improve the living standards of people in the state of Enugu and to continue the massive road construction and infrastructure work.

“These include the new secretariat building in Nsukka, the Unity Park / Garden, the road network in the New Golf Estate Annex and the unique efforts to ensure the safety and security of life and property in line with the oath of office, which has obviously led to the provision of vehicles, Motorcycles, modern fire fighting vehicles and equipment as well as the procurement of fast-reacting vehicles in the state.

While calling on the public to ignore the false accusations, the commissioner said that “the state government will continue to do everything in its power to ensure the positive development of the state and to promote harmonious coexistence among all residents.”