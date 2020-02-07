Enugu Council surveys: APC insists on participation, warns ENSIEC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Enugu State Chapter, said Friday that its decision to vote in the state election scheduled for February 29, 2020 in the state cannot be reversed.

The party also warned the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) to prepare for a credible election or to forget about the exercise.

DAILY POST reports that this will come after some members of the party led by Deacon Okey Ogbodo have announced they will not propose candidates for the election. The party leader and deputy party leader, Comrade Adolphus Ude, had previously published a list of party candidates whom he described as candidates for the election. Ude and Ogbodo belong to the same camp.

The party’s head of state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, however, dismissed the information from both Ogbodo and Ude when teaching journalists to the party secretariat.

Nwoye said if anyone, including ENSIEC, has any doubts as to the true leadership of the APC in Enugu, the INEC independent national election commission should be contacted.

The chairman was very taken with people whom he described as “entertainment actors”. He said he tried to confuse people by handing out wrong information.

“Political process and political management are serious business. If we decide to only release mischievous information, we will return to where we came from – the military era.

“A situation in which someone wakes up from nowhere and calls himself the APC chairman or pioneer and claims that APC does not vote is reporting the truth,” he said.

Nwoye said, “To avoid doubt, the APC takes part in the election. it has already put up candidates; these people do not speak for the APC; They are only interested in destabilizing democracy.

“We have council candidates in the 260 stations and candidates for the presidency in the 17 LGAs. We submitted these names to ENSIEC. “

Meanwhile, the chairman took action against ENSIEC chairman Mike Ajogwu (SAN) and accused him of taking steps to cause confusion before the elections.

“He went to create confusion. I ask him to enable us to have a level playing field.

“While I’m talking to you, we haven’t met any stakeholders with ENSIEC yet. This shows no willingness. As I speak to you, ENSIEC has not published candidate names. Up until yesterday, they haven’t published the process of hiring ad hoc employees, ”he complained.

When INEC deregistered some political parties, Nwoye said it was a welcome move as some parties were only looking for food ID and profit.