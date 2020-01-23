Before the February 29 local government elections in Enugu state, all-progressive members of Congress, APC, loyal to Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, published a list of party candidates.
The list made available to POST DAILY Thursday contained the names of the candidates for the presidency and for the office of adviser.
It was signed by Comrade Adolphus Ude, as the State Party’s pioneering vice-president, as well as by the Enugu State Youth Coordinator, President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign, 2019.
While disclosing the list to journalists, Ude said it had been submitted to the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, on Wednesday.
He said the party was ready to fight with candidates from other political parties in the elections.
He said: “With the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, and a host of others, we are certain of the election victory. “
Ude revealed that party candidates emerged after statewide primary elections on January 21, 2020.
The list below:
Isi Uzo LGA-
Odo Benedict- President
Okpube Ifeanyi – Vice-president
Igbo-Eze South LGA
Ugwuoke Valentine – President
Ugwu George O. – Vice President
Ezeagu LGA
Emmanuel Ofodu- President
Chinedu Anibueze – Vice-president
Udenu LGA
Hon. Chika Mama – President
Onoh Kenneth – Vice President
Enugu East LGA
KIngsley Anike- President
Sunday Ugwu – Vice President
Enugu North LGA
Chef Chukwuka Ojukwu- President
Hon. Usman Yusuf Eze – Vice President
Oji River LGA
Onwukwe Chukwuemeka – president
Ezeagu LGA
Augustine Nwora Ogwudile – President
Ms. Ijeoma Eneli – Vice-president
Awgu LGA
Vincent Nwafor- President
Ezenwa Okechukwu- Vice-president
Udi LGA
Agu Chinwendu- President
Barr. Vincent Ibe- Vice-president
Nsukka LGA
Ugwu Peace – President
Nkanu West LGA
Bridget Ogbodo- President
Aneke Henry – Vice President