Before the February 29 local government elections in Enugu state, all-progressive members of Congress, APC, loyal to Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, published a list of party candidates.

The list made available to POST DAILY Thursday contained the names of the candidates for the presidency and for the office of adviser.

It was signed by Comrade Adolphus Ude, as the State Party’s pioneering vice-president, as well as by the Enugu State Youth Coordinator, President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign, 2019.

While disclosing the list to journalists, Ude said it had been submitted to the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, on Wednesday.

He said the party was ready to fight with candidates from other political parties in the elections.

He said: “With the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, and a host of others, we are certain of the election victory. “

Ude revealed that party candidates emerged after statewide primary elections on January 21, 2020.

The list below:

Isi Uzo LGA-

Odo Benedict- President

Okpube Ifeanyi – Vice-president

Igbo-Eze South LGA

Ugwuoke Valentine – President

Ugwu George O. – Vice President

Ezeagu LGA

Emmanuel Ofodu- President

Chinedu Anibueze – Vice-president

Udenu LGA

Hon. Chika Mama – President

Onoh Kenneth – Vice President

Enugu East LGA

KIngsley Anike- President

Sunday Ugwu – Vice President

Enugu North LGA

Chef Chukwuka Ojukwu- President

Hon. Usman Yusuf Eze – Vice President

Oji River LGA

Onwukwe Chukwuemeka – president

Ezeagu LGA

Augustine Nwora Ogwudile – President

Ms. Ijeoma Eneli – Vice-president

Awgu LGA

Vincent Nwafor- President

Ezenwa Okechukwu- Vice-president

Udi LGA

Agu Chinwendu- President

Barr. Vincent Ibe- Vice-president

Nsukka LGA

Ugwu Peace – President

Nkanu West LGA

Bridget Ogbodo- President

Aneke Henry – Vice President