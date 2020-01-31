Enough is enough. U must be back

As this Super Bowl week unfolds, the Miami Hurricanes have somehow found themselves wrapped in all the crazy weirdos surrounding this great game.

Fox Sports did a special program on Wednesday, which included former canes Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Reggie Wayne and Michael Irvin, and for more than an hour, these legends talked about what made The U so special.

On Thursday, it was announced that Miami would hire Reed as chief of staff for football programs.

Miami Athletics announces Ed Reed as chief of staff for football. More to come soon.

While all of this is happening and I see UM getting all this attention, one thing occurred to me; The U must return. Enough is enough, the Miami Hurricanes must return to the top of college football.

Although I am a younger Canes fan and have never really been old enough to enjoy a Miami National Championship, I know the history of this program very well. I understand what the Hurricanes have done for college football. There is a reason why they made two 30 for 30 on The U. There is a reason why Fox Sports brought back former Hurricanes to talk about what The U means to them in the middle of Super week Bowl.

What other school has its own special like this during Super Bowl week? Only the U

This reason is that when Miami was good, when The U was at the top of its game, they dominated in a way that college football had never seen. Something different in Miami is that when the Canes win, the whole country watches and they talk about it. Does Paul Finebaum get angry for another team like he does for the Hurricanes?

Colin Cowherd said on his show a few years ago, “University football misses Miami.” this.

I don’t know why Miami is different, that’s right. Well yes. This is because the Cannes do not only win, they do it with bluster. Ah yes, this beautiful word that we all know and love. The word that UM made famous. Every time Miami wins, the bluster and confidence with which they do it fits perfectly with their city, and it’s just something that cannot be matched. South Bend has no loot, Tuscaloosa has no loot. Miami has swag, it works.

Simply put, the revenue chain became so popular not only because the Cannes won, but also because it suited the city of Miami so well.

Alabama has been on a streak of excellence for a decade. Clemson and Dabo Swinney are doing incredible things. Even LSU, their 2019 team will remain one of the best college football teams of all time. And despite everything, even with all these other programs that have won titles, they are still not at the same level as Miami, and we are not talking about the way we talk about classic Canes teams.

Each January, when a team wins the national championship, it is always compared to the 2001 Miami Hurricanes.

No one captivates college football and the whole country like Miami can do it when it is good. When hurricanes roll, you hate Miami or you love Miami. Just as baseball is better when the Yankees are good, college football is better when the Hurricanes are good.

For a two-week period in the 2017 season, America couldn’t help but watch Miami thrash Virginia Tech and Notre Dame in consecutive games. The duo of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit aired both games, and even if it was only for a short time, the Hurricanes were back on the national stage.

In 2019, ESPN counted down to the top 150 games in college football history, and Miami was in four of the top six games. Whether you hate them or love them, you will be watching when The U is on national television.

So yes, the time has come. The University of Miami needs The U back. The city of Miami needs The U back. And college football needs The U back.