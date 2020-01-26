England's football star expects baby with model Lauryn Goodman after a secret romance

The pregnant model Lauryn Goodman is said to be expecting an English football child after a brief secret relationship behind the back of his partner.

Both 29-year-old Lauryn and the nameless player were surprised by the news after they were shot down, but the two are now determined to do the right thing for the baby that is expected in April.

The Sun on Sunday claims that the two have known each other for years, but their relationship was nothing more than a friendship until last summer.

A source told the newspaper: “This was a bolt from the blue and turned her life upside down.

Lauryn has announced the news on Instagram

(Image: Lauryn Goodman / Instagram)

“But they are determined to do the right thing for the child.

“Lauryn and the soccer player have known each other for years.

“They have a lot of mutual friends and they were always very well.

“Lauryn and he met a few times, but then decided they didn’t want to ruin their friendship and decided to partner again.”

The English player was not named

(Image: Getty Images)

Lauryn – who had learned from doctors that she could never get pregnant naturally – revealed her pregnancy in an emotional Instagram post.

“I can finally say that I managed to get pregnant unexpectedly and naturally,” she wrote.

“I found out through a kidney / bladder scan when I was about 20 weeks old and I’m honestly so grateful for this gift and can’t wait to meet him / her.”

Lauryn had thought she couldn’t imagine anything

(Image: Lauryn Goodman / Instagram)

Lauryn is said to have found out that she was pregnant after a hospital stay in November.

Lauryn’s sister Chloe – a former star of MTV’s Ex on the Beach and CelebrityBig Brother – is also pregnant and is expecting a child with her QPR footballer friend Grant Hall in March.