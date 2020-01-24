England thrown into the heat of battle when Ben Stokes loses his cool

It says a lot about this series, and in fact Cricket test played by England and played in South Africa, that in just 54.2 overs there is a lot to calculate.

Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley were placed in the first opening position of the England century since 103 between Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings, more than three years ago and 70 entries.

Crawley raised a half-century maiden, hitting the ground and running through the blankets with the serenity of a batter far beyond her 21 years. It is worth remembering that this was only his fifteenth score over 50 in first class cricket, because the nine four in the 80 balls that were needed to reach the milestone were an indication of potential beyond an average of 34.78 in the Championship last year.

His 66, which should have been much more, continued his sequence of improvement in each previous score (1, 4, 24, 44) and perhaps the only comfort from his edge to the first slip when trying to remove his bat from the external stump It has left room to extend the race.

Joe Denly played a notable entry for Joe Denly without reaching 100 deliveries. A biased impulse inside and then of the right hand of a Pieter Malan diver at the coverage point brought the four to life. An inner edge just above the stumps allowed him another at 17. On the 25th, he rocked back and threw a perfect shot through the hands of sub-gardener Dwayne Pretorious.

But on 27, he beat Dane Patterson to Rassie van der Dussen in the first slip. And although the new number three in South Africa, at least for this match, has lost some in this series, this time it made no mistake.

Zac Crawley hit his maid Test half a century in Johannesburg (Getty)

Nor did he do it when Ben Stokes, strangely out of sync with his movements, sought to drive Anrich Nortje and offered Van der Dussen one on his right. The celebrations, jubilant as they were, were to be expected.

Stokes has been the man in the South African sack, and this score of two was the first time he did not reach double figures. What happened, made it happen exactly to 1,000 races against South Africa, at an average of 47.61.

The all-terrain was enraged with himself as he was, and then he was involved in an altercation with a fan who had run through the stands to greet him, just to the right of the tunnel that takes players from the field side up. to the pavilion

The host presenter, SuperSport, did not show the incident live, but returned after an advertising break with the clip ready and ready, in which Stokes could be heard saying, “Come tell me that off the ground, f *** ** g four eyes c ** t “. It is alleged that the spectator in question, a South African fan, compared Stokes with Ed Sheeran, in an insult related to his red hair. The reaction of the player, although perhaps understandable in the circumstances, is likely to see him face a reprimand from the ICC.

The incident was a reminder of what sides abroad face here. The battle takes many fronts, not just the opposition. The most subtle lessons to be learned from the Australian tour here in 2018 should be as honest as possible when those in the stands dominate you. And always, always assume that you are facing the camera. The bowlers in South Africa may not have been as successful as they would have liked, but the production teams caught Jos Buttler in Cape Town and now they also seemed to have Stokes.

That does not mean that Stokes is the one to curse while walking away, and if the broadcasters should have shouted the insult since it was not shown live it is academic. The contrition when he sees the match referee, probably in the next 24 horus, will continue on his way.

But, quietly, there was a feeling that, finally, this was the South Africa of yesteryear. Even when England started the day with the blow of Jofra Archer, he felt the pain in the elbow in the warm-up and had to miss a third consecutive Test, with Chris Woakes coming for Dom Bess, the visitors did it their way. .

Root won a fourth consecutive pitch, Faf du Plessis lost his seventh straight. Sibley successfully reviewed a capture on the side of Beuran Hendricks’s leg in 10 and then benefited from a ball in the front that didn’t call the field when he cut Vernon Philander at the back point to 12. It meant that Crawley and Sibley They managed to pass the first session of 100 races against what was beginning to look like a mob from a home attack.

But when Hendricks finally got his man 20 balls after the tea break by the same way of firing, 44, the bullring came alive.

By then, the locals had begun to arrive. The delay of the game until 1:20 pm meant that the terrain was largely only England fans. But when the sun came out and took the game from the dark clouds in the morning, Proteas fans doubled and then tripled. The launch also accelerated, and the collapse of four wickets for 50 races will see England return on day two with an eye on the weather, but focused on making sure they don’t let the histrionics of what can happen Stokes cloud their minds.

Even when they reached 186 by four and their 500,000th race in Cricket Test was commemorated on the big screen, it felt like a nuisance to recognize. The two in the middle at that time, Root and Ollie Pope, will resume tomorrow at 192 for four, 25 and 22 respectively.

As dominant as England has been in the last two tests, the final session of 24.2 overs and the way in which this ground throbbed when barely half full shows what they will face the weekend.

.