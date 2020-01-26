England coach Gareth Southgate gave the tip to take over Man Utd after Euro 2020

English coach Gareth Southgate is reported to be a leading contender who will take over Manchester United after Euro 2020 if the results do not match Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

It is believed that United Solskjaer’s hierarchy wants to give time as he tries to change the club’s fate. According to reports, he will get at least one more summer transfer window in the past week to hire the players he needs.

Nevertheless, he will be closely scrutinized before the FA Cup clash with Tranmere Rovers on Sunday after posting only two wins in all competitions in United’s last seven games.

And he could be fired this summer if results don’t improve, the Daily Mail said. Southgate is seen as the leading competitor who is gaining the upper hand after England’s Euro 2020 adventure.

Mauricio Pochettino will be the favorite for this job should Solskjaer be released from his duties – but the mail claims that Southgate also plays a big role in United’s eyes and is seen as an ideal manager for continuing to support the club’s youth development.

He is a regular visitor to the United training grounds as part of his duties as English boss and is said to be impressed by United’s work with young players.

Solskjaer contests his team’s appearance in Prenton Park in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Tranmere and is aware that this season’s win could make an important contribution to extending his tenure as a coach.

United also face the return leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Tuesday – despite Solskjaer’s 3-1 away from the first leg at Old Trafford.

They continue the Premier League with Saturday’s home game against the Wolves, as both teams try to gain a six point lead over the first four.

If they can’t close the gap to the Champions League spots, United has another possible path to Europe’s biggest competition via the Europa League, which they can continue on February 20 with a final 32-game against Club Brugge before they host the second leg a week later.