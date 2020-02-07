Engineers optimize the design of engines

Brandon Sforzo and a former colleague are preparing an experiment to investigate the design of fuel injectors at the Advanced Photon Source. Photo credit: Argonne National Laboratory

Whoever looks at the stars also dreams of going into space. The realization of this dream depends on countless technological advances. One of them is new rocket and aircraft engines, the construction and testing of which is becoming easier and cheaper thanks to the scientists at the Argonne National Laboratory of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

Better missiles and jet engines bring the dream closer to reality. Above all, they will also make air traffic cleaner and more efficient, while at the same time strengthening our national security.

Aerospace and defense companies have spent billions of years developing and testing new missiles and gas turbine engines. Fortunately, scientists can drastically reduce this effort by creating a virtuous cycle of experimentation and computer simulation. A team of Argonne scientists combine unique X-ray experiments with novel computer simulations to save engineers and aerospace engineers time and money.

X-rays can open doors

The process begins with Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source (APS), which generates ultra-bright X-rays. They are over a million times brighter than those in a dental office. Engineers Brandon Sforzo, Alan Kastengren and Chris Powell rummage through the APS’s 7-BM X-ray beam with this ultimate 3-D microscope through the steel of an engine’s injector that differentiates Argonne’s capabilities.

“Visualizing through steel with this detail is not possible with any other diagnostic technique,” said Prithwish Kundu, an aerospace engineer in Argonne, who develops predictive computer models derived from experiments at APS, a DOE Office of Science User Facility were.

Photo credit: Argonne National Laboratory

Sforzo agrees. “If you don’t have the brightness of the light we have here, you can’t see what’s going on in these devices,” he said. “Nobody else is researching fluid dynamics under the relevant conditions with a light source based on accelerators (the high-brightness X-rays from the APS) like us.”

As early as 2019, the team examined fluid dynamics in a gas turbine engine and found behavior that surprised Sforzo and his colleagues. “We could see the liquid spray land in unexpected places.”

This type of revelation, which is described in a new article, helps scientists understand the basic physical properties that ultimately affect engine performance, thrust, and emissions. They give scientists like Kundu, who feed this information into the laboratory’s supercomputers, building blocks – so-called boundary conditions – that enable high-fidelity simulations. They open many doors to the investigation.

A new era of design begins

Boundary conditions are detailed parameters that serve as guard rails. With the right boundary conditions, scientists can create models that predict a variety of engine behaviors – including pressure, temperatures, mass, speed, etc. – that may not be measurable during the experiments.

“With the right prediction models, we can significantly reduce testing and development costs,” Kundu said.

Sibendu Som and his research team discuss the challenges of reconciling computer simulation findings with real-world data. The team faces the Argonne Mira supercomputer. Photo credit: Argonne National Laboratory

The effort to save time and costs has gained momentum. While engineering lives from high-fidelity 3D models, these models often run on supercomputers for months – a scarce resource for most companies.

To solve this challenge, Kundu, together with Opeoluwa Owoyele and Pinaki Pal, is researching a type of artificial intelligence known as deep neural networks that helps computers find patterns in large, complex data sets. You have already developed algorithms for neural networks that significantly reduce the time for optimizing models. The equations also help scientists understand the chaotic inner workings of internal combustion engines.

“There are so many parameters in a machine – human mind cannot analyze a 10-dimensional space,” Kundu said.

Kundu and Sibendu Som, head of the laboratory’s multi-physics computation group, used Argonne high-performance blues and bebop computers and recently created a high-fidelity model that measures the behavior of two different jet fuels in the combustion chamber area of ​​a gas turbine engine.

Your discovery? The computational models were able to predict lean blowout trends – a condition in which a gas turbine engine’s flame shatters in response to less fuel – as shown in a 2018 study.

In another study, Pal worked with the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop high-fidelity simulations for rotary detonation engines (RDEs). These tools will help engineers accelerate the design of RDEs that may enable future supersonic and hypersonic flights.

Warp speed ahead

The Kundu and Som team is now working with NASA Langley to simulate supersonic combustion and include some of the laboratory models in the space agency’s fluid dynamics calculation code, called VULCAN.

At APS, Sforzo, Kastengren and Powell try to observe how the fuel behaves immediately after it emerges from the nozzle. “We hope for more relevant engine conditions – higher pressures, higher temperatures, more relevant fluids,” said Sforzo.

In the meantime Kundu is waiting for these experimental results. “If we can determine the diameter and velocity of fuel droplets even closer to the nozzle, the predictive accuracy of our models will improve significantly,” he said.

The Office for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy of the DOE (Vehicle Technologies Office) supports the research program for fuel sprays, which is relevant for gasoline and diesel direct injection.

Spray Combustion Consortium founded to improve engine design

