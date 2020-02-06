Engineers mix and match materials to create new stretch electronics

With a new technique, MIT researchers can peel and stack thin layers of metal oxides – chemical compounds that can be engineered to have unique magnetic and electronic properties. The films can be mixed and matched to create multifunctional, flexible electronic devices such as solar powered skins and electronic fabrics. Photo credit: Felice Frankel

At the heart of every electronic device is a cold, hard computer chip covered by a miniature city made up of transistors and other semiconducting elements. Because computer chips are rigid, the electronic devices that power them, such as B. our smartphones, laptops, watches and televisions, similarly inflexible.

Now a process developed by MIT engineers can be the key to the cost-effective manufacture of flexible electronics with multiple functions.

The process is called “distant epitaxy” and involves growing thin films of semiconductor material on a large, thick wafer of the same material covered with an interlayer of graphene. Once the researchers grow a semiconductor film, they can peel it off the graphene-covered wafer and then use the wafer again. This can be expensive depending on the type of material from which it is made. This allows the team to copy and peel any number of thin, flexible semiconductor films using the same underlying wafer.

In an article published in the magazine today naturethe researchers demonstrate that remote epitaxy can be used to make free-standing films from any functional material. More importantly, they can stack films from these different materials to make flexible, multi-functional electronic devices.

Researchers believe that this process will produce stretchable electronic films for a variety of uses, including virtual reality contact lenses, solar powered skins that conform to the contours of your car, weather-sensitive electronic fabrics, and other flexible ones Electronics that until now seemed to be the stuff of Marvel films.

“With this technology, you can mix and match any semiconductor material to get new device functionality in a flexible chip,” said Jeehwan Kim, professor of mechanical engineering at MIT. “You can make electronics in any shape.”

Buy time

Kim and his colleagues reported their first results with remote epitaxy in 2017. They were then able to produce thin, flexible films from semiconductor material by first applying a graphene layer to a thick, expensive wafer made from a combination of exotic metals. They flowed atoms of each metal over the graphene-covered wafer and found that the atoms formed a film on the graphene in the same crystal pattern as the underlying wafer. The graphene provided a non-stick surface from which the researchers could peel off the new film, leaving the graphene-covered wafer that they could reuse.

In 2018, the team showed that remote epitaxy could produce semiconductor materials from Group 3 and Group 5 metals in the periodic table, but not Group 4 metals. The reason the atoms flow boiled down to the polarity or the charges in between them about graphene and the atoms in the underlying wafer.

Since this discovery, Kim and his colleagues have tried a number of increasingly exotic semiconductor combinations. As reported in this new publication, the team used remote epitaxy to make flexible semiconductor films from complex oxides – chemical compounds from oxygen and at least two other elements. Complex oxides are known to have a wide range of electrical and magnetic properties, and some combinations can generate a current when physically stretched or exposed to a magnetic field.

Photo credit: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

According to Kim, the ability to make flexible films from complex oxides could open the door to new energy-saving devices such as: B. foils or covers that stretch due to vibrations and thereby generate electricity. So far, complex oxide materials have only been produced on rigid, millimeter-thick wafers with limited flexibility and therefore limited energy generation potential.

The researchers had to optimize their process to produce complex oxide films. They first found that when trying to make a complex oxide like strontium titanate (a compound of strontium, titanium, and three oxygen atoms), the oxygen atoms flowing over the graphene tended to bond with the carbon atoms of the graphene and etch away pieces of graphene instead follow the pattern of the underlying wafer and bind with strontium and titanium. As a surprisingly simple solution, the researchers added a second layer of graphene.

“We saw that when the first graphene layer was etched away, oxide compounds had already formed, so that elemental oxygen no longer interacts so much with graphene as soon as it forms the desired compounds,” explains Kim. “So two layers of graphene have some time before this connection is established.”

Peel and stack

The team used the newly optimized process to produce films from multiple complex oxide materials, with each 100 nanometer thin layer stripped off during manufacture. They were also able to stack layers of various complex oxide materials and effectively glue them together by gentle heating, creating a flexible, multi-functional device.

“This is the first demonstration of stacking several nanometer thin membranes like LEGO blocks that was impossible because all the functional electronic materials are in a thick wafer shape,” says Kim.

In an experiment, the team stacked films of two different complex oxides: cobalt ferrite, which expands when a magnetic field is present, and PMN-PT, a material that creates tension when stretched. When the researchers expose the multilayer film to a magnetic field, the two layers expand together and generate a small electrical current.

The results show that remote epitaxy can be used to manufacture flexible electronics from a combination of materials with different functions that were previously difficult to combine in one device. In the case of cobalt ferrite and PMN-PT, each material has a different crystal pattern. According to Kim, traditional epitaxy techniques that grow materials at high temperatures on a wafer can only combine materials if their crystal patterns match. He says that researchers can use remote epitaxy to make any number of different films with different, reusable wafers and then stack them on top of each other regardless of their crystal pattern.

“The big picture of this work is that you can combine very different materials in one place,” says Kim. “Now you can think of a thin, flexible device that consists of layers that include a sensor, a computer system, a battery, and a solar cell. So you could build a flexible, self-sufficient Internet of Things chip.”

The team researches various combinations of semiconductor films and works on the development of prototype devices, which Kim calls “electronic tattoo” – a flexible, transparent chip that attaches to a person’s body and adapts it to capture vital functions and forward wirelessly like temperature and pulse.

“We can now manufacture thin, flexible and portable electronics with the highest functionality,” says Kim. “Just pull it off and stack it.”

More information:

Hyun S. Kum et al. Heterogeneous integration of monocrystalline complex oxide membranes, nature (2020). DOI: 10.1038 / s41586-020-1939-z

Provided by

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

This story was courtesy of MIT News (web.mit.edu/newsoffice/), a popular website that contains news about MIT’s research, innovation, and teaching.

