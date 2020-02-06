Energy decisions can be contagious – but why? New insights into the influence of peers

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

An increasing number of studies have shown that the behavior of colleagues has a significant impact on an individual’s decisions regarding energy, whether installing solar modules or buying a hybrid vehicle. In short, personal energy decisions can be contagious.

But why exactly that happens is less clear.

An interdisciplinary team of scientists, including an economist at the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies (F & ES), reviews the latest findings on the role of social influence in a new article and shows ways in which these findings could be promoted in a more sustainable manner power options.

“The influence of peers on energy has increased, but people have not associated it with socio-psychological theories that contribute to a deeper understanding of how persuasion works, how this word of mouth works, and some channels. Which peer influence has an impact,” said Kenneth Gillingham, associate professor of environmental and energy economics at F & ES and author of the paper.

“We wanted to bridge these fields of literature so that we could better understand how peer effects and contagion work, why they work, and why they are so powerful.”

The paper is published in the magazine NaturEnergie, Co-authors are Kimberly Wolske, research assistant and assistant professor at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago, and P. Wesley Schultz, professor of psychology at California State University in San Marcos.

In the article, the authors review existing grants, which have been carried out in various disciplines such as economics, marketing, sociology and psychology, for the influence of peer effects. Across these different areas, they write, researchers have found a fundamental tendency that the energy-related behavior of individuals is influenced by members of a peer group. sometimes this impact is an even more important factor than cost or convenience.

For example, several studies have shown that the likelihood that a person chooses to install solar panels increases as more panels are installed in their neighborhood or region. (A study calculated that for every additional installation in a California zip code, the likelihood of another installation increased by 0.78 percentage points.)

In order to better understand why this happens, the authors examined two research areas on the influence of peers that provide important insights:

1. Interpersonal communication and persuasion, including observing energy options (e.g., solar panels on a neighbor’s roof), word of mouth, and influence of trustworthy community leaders.

2. Normative social influence, in which social norms are passively communicated as common standards that restrict or guide behavior within a group.

The authors note that the extent to which peer influence affects behavior depends on several factors. This includes characteristics of the individual concerned (how much did they think about behavior beforehand?), The strength of their relationship with their peers, how the individual learns from the behavior of peers (e.g. through conversation, observation or social comparison). and the depth to which the learned information is processed. “Based on our literature research, we assume that certain combinations of these processes, depending on the desired behavior, are more likely to lead to energy peer effects than others,” they write.

For example, they expect peer behavior to have minimal impact if a person already has strong ideas about the behavior in question. If they don’t have strong opinions, peer influence can be stronger.

The effectiveness of different types of peer influence can also depend on how difficult it will be to change behavior. “Receiving an energy report for your home that shows you are using more energy than your neighbors could be enough to promote daily maintenance,” said Wolske. “However, we suspect that it is less likely to encourage investment in durable goods such as solar or electric vehicles on the roof.”

Behaviors with high upfront costs are more likely to move if they have had the opportunity to speak to existing owners of these technologies. “Friends and family are often the most trusted sources of information,” said Wolske. “Strategies and programs that promote low-carbon technologies can benefit from the help of colleagues who have already adopted them.”

The authors suggest that future research should focus on determining when social influence is most effective during the decision-making process. They also call for more interdisciplinary research into the role of peer effects.

“There is surprisingly little discussion across disciplines about how insights from social psychology and other areas underpin overall insights into contagion in new energy technologies and behaviors,” said Gillingham. “More interaction between these disciplines can improve our understanding of why peer effects work and how they can be used to make more sustainable energy decisions.”

Would you like to encourage others to install solar? Actions speak louder than words

More information:

Kimberly S. Wolske et al., Peer Impact on Household Energy Behavior, NaturEnergie (2020). DOI: 10.1038 / s41560-019-0541-9

Provided by

Yale University

Quote:

Energy decisions can be contagious – but why? New insights into peer influence (2020, February 6)

accessed on February 6, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-energy-choices-contagious-insights-peer.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.