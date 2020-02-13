Endgame ‘Lands 11 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Noms

Marvel Studios ’Avengers: Endgame has earned 11 Nickelodeons Kids’ Choice Awards nominations.

Last year, Marvel Studios closed the first decade-plus of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Endgame and the film exceeded the high expectations of most fans. Now the Marvel Studios film leads Nickelodeon’s Kids ’Choice Awards with 11 nominations, including Favorite film.

For the title of favorite movie at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, Avengers: Endgame competes against other Disney movies Aladdin, Captain Marvel, Star Wars: The Rise or Skywalker, as well as Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level and Spider-Man: Ver from home. Marvel Studios ’Avengers: Endgame also earned nominations at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in the Favorite Movie Actress, Favorite Movie Actor, and Favorite Superhero categories.

You can view the details of the Avengers: Endgame competition at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards below!

FAVORITE MOVIE

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Jumanji: The Next Level

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

FAVORITE FILM ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

FAVORITE FILM ACTOR

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)

FAVORITE SUPERHERO

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Fans can discover if Avengers: Endgame wins can score when the Kids’ Choice Awards are broadcast on Nickelodeon on Sunday, March 22 at 7:30 PM ET / PT.

Here is the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The serious state of affairs initiated by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broke the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to take a final position in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers : Endgame “.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Deadline

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe