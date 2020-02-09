It will be a year since Avengers: Endgame was launched worldwide, but the theories and fashion around the film are endless. In the movie, we could see all our favorite superheroes together: Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Thor, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, Dr Strange and others.

Well, speaking of theory, fans have their own versions and theories about their favorite superheroes. When the Avengers: Endgame trailer came out last year, many fans mentioned that in the scene where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) approaches Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and watches her after getting his Mlojnir, they heard her whisper something.

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo calls THIS theory. Captain Marvel and Thor wrong and we don’t know how to react!

Many fans heard Captain Marvel whisper “I have telepathy” to Thor, but this was not shown in the movie. Many Marvel fans believe that manufacturers could have some reason for the same. Well, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo has ruled out any theory related to this scene.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Russo said: “No. There is nothing really in it. We buried many Easter eggs in these films over the years, but that was not one we buried.”

Well, this puts an end to all theories and doubts about the scene!

Watch the trailer below to take a look at the scene:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcMBFSGVi1c (/ embed)

Meanwhile, Marvel fans have a reason to rejoice even more, as Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have several superhero movies and television series. The list includes a movie about Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, another Spider-Man and Thor: Love and Thunder movie. The television series include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, WandaVision, What If …?

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!