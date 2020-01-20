Endgame Art has Mark Ruffalo's Hulk with a damaged arm

A completely new concept from Avengers: Endgame shows the Hulk of Mark Ruffalo with a damaged arm.

Now that Avengers: Endgame is released on home video, we are starting to get a barrage of concept art that shows how different the film could have gone. The newest piece from Avengers: Endgame shows off an alternative look for Mark Ruffalo’s Smart Hulk. In Endgame we saw Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk take the form of Smart Hulk, the true amalgamation of Hulk and Bruce Banner. Despite being one of the strongest members of the Avengers, Hulk by Mark Ruffalo is not immune to harm, and that is exactly what this alternative concept art of Endgame is trying to show.

In Avengers: Endgame, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is the one who uses the module to bring those who have fallen back to life. Because of the use of such energy, it would make sense for Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk to inherit some sort of pain or damage to his arm. In this brand new concept from Ryan Meinerding, head of visual development at Marvel Studios, we see Hulk from Mark Ruffalo wearing a cast that shows how he has been damaged from the moment. In the other artwork we see Char grasping the arm of Hulk, just like with Thanos. You can view the concept art of Avengers: Endgame below. Swipe right to see all illustrations.

The concept art really shows how the smallest details in a movie like Avengers: Endgame make the difference for the end product. Hulk by Mark Ruffalo was not seen with the cast until the end of the film, but knowing that it was there at one point makes the film all the more repayable because you have concept art to compare it. The Avengers: Endgame Final is a treasure trove of Easter eggs and callbacks, many of which are still being found today! And while Marvel’s vaults are starting to get loose, we are getting much more concept art to keep our hearts filled until the next generation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins.

Here is the official summary for the Avengers: Endgame from Marvel Studios.

The serious state of affairs initiated by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broke the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to take a final position in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers : Endgame “.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Ryan Meinerding

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe