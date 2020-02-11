End polls: 6 out of 10 New Hampshire Democrats want a candidate who can beat Trump

Democratic voters who voted for the New Hampshire area code on Tuesday are looking for a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump who agrees with them on a 2-to-1 basis on these issues.

Six out of ten Democratic voters in New Hampshire are betting on a candidate who can beat Trump. The Democrats seem divided about what qualities a candidate should have.

Just over a third said they were looking for a candidate who could bring about the necessary changes, while roughly the same amount said they were looking for a candidate who could unite the country. The search for a candidate who cares about people like them and the proportion who said they were looking for a fighter were far less prioritized.

Still, more than 8 in 10 who voted today say they plan to vote for the Democratic candidate in November regardless of who it is. Only 1 in 8 says they don’t.

About 6 out of 10 who voted in today’s area code have decided since early February, including almost half who said they had chosen a candidate in the past few days.

About half of the respondents said that the last debate held in New Hampshire on Friday evening was an important factor in deciding the presidential election.

And early withdrawals indicate that only about 1 in 8 Democrats are first-time voters, a slight decrease of 16% in 2016 and 19% in 2008.

Voter turnout should go high in elementary school. According to the latest CNN survey conducted by the University of New Hampshire, 74% of adults in New Hampshire said they were extremely or very interested in the 2020 primary and similar three quarters said they definitely wanted to vote.

The ultimately democratic presidential candidate has ranked first or second in every race in New Hampshire primary since 1968.

Approximately 4 in 10 Democratic voters who voted in New Hampshire’s first constituency said health care was the most important issue in determining their vote. This was followed by climate change, about 3 out of 10 of which were the main concerns. About 2 out of 10 rated income inequality as top and 1 out of 10 as foreign policy.

The early polls also show that the majority of today’s primary democratic voters are in favor of more liberal political positions to address both health care and income inequality.

Support for a Medicare-for-All health insurance plan, in which a single government plan covers all Americans and replaces the current private health insurance system, has divided the top candidates in the race for much of the campaign. But almost 6 in 10 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters said today they would support such a government plan, 4 in 10 opposed it.

Around two thirds were in favor of reducing tuition fees at public colleges and universities, a plan that also divides the top candidates.

health care Likewise According to the admission surveys conducted there, this was the main problem when choosing a candidate among Iowa Democratic citizens earlier this month. Two out of five Iowa Caucus participants chose health care, and about a fifth chose climate change, while less chose foreign policy or income inequality.

The party was very divided throughout the primary health care campaign. Sens. Bernie Sanders from Vermont and Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts have called for private insurance to be replaced by “Medicare for All”, while candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend from Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota have called for a public option while maintaining existing private insurance systems.

The CNN Exit Poll was conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool. The results are based on interviews conducted throughout the day with 1,947 randomly selected primary democratic voters in 45 boroughs in New Hampshire. The results for the full sample show an error rate of plus or minus 4 percentage points.