Employers are hiring fewer jobs in November

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The number of vacancies fell sharply in November, falling 7.6% on October to 6.8 million.

The employment office announced on Friday that the number of job vacancies in November fell by 561,000 from 7.36 million in October.

Some economists saw the sharp decline as a sign that the labor market is slowing after strong employment growth in recent years has brought the unemployment rate to its lowest level in half a century.

“The job market may begin to lose some of its shine as companies continue to scale down as economic uncertainty continues throughout this longest economic expansion in history,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG in New York.

The job vacancy report was for November. The government’s latest unemployment report for December, released last week, found that employers created 145,000 jobs last month. This was a decrease from a sharp increase of 256,000 jobs in November.

Throughout 2019, employers created an average of 175,000 jobs per month, after an average increase of 223,250 jobs per month in 2018.

For December, the unemployment rate in December was constant at a five-decade low of 3.5%, where it was three times in the past four months. This is the lowest level since 1969.

Friday’s report on job vacancies, recruitment, and job separations for November shows that a total of 5.8 million people were hired in November. The number of job losses, including those leaving to get better jobs, was 5.65 million, largely unchanged from October.

