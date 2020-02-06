Employees quarantine iPhones in central Chinese plants

Foxconn, which assembles Apple’s iPhone, is one of China’s largest private employers with more than 30 factories and research facilities, including one in Wuhan

Workers who manufacture iPhones at technology giant Foxconn’s plant in central China will be quarantined for up to two weeks, the company said Thursday as mainland cities strengthen their defenses against the fatal outbreak of the corona virus.

Foxconn, also known by the official name Hon Hai Precision Industry, is the world’s largest manufacturer of custom electronics and assembles Apple iPhones and gadgets for other international brands.

Foxconn’s large network of factories in China, including one of the largest in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, dubbed workers by the workers as the “iPhone City,” is scheduled to resume operations on February 10 after an extended New Year’s holiday due to the outbreak.

However, the company announced that it advised employees at the Zhengzhou plant to quarantine for seven and 14 days, respectively, according to local government guidelines.

China’s industrial base was affected by the outbreak of the virus, which started at the Wuhan manufacturing center in central China and has since spread to more than 20 countries.

The number of confirmed infections in China has reached more than 28,000, while the death toll from an outbreak that has led to a global health emergency has exceeded 560.

Given China’s central role in the global economy, the virus will also affect international supply chains and manufacturing.

Foxconn is now forecasting a one to three percent increase in sales this year compared to a January to three to five percent forecast, Chairman Young Liu told Bloomberg News.

Foxconn has tried to alleviate fears of production bottlenecks as it had experience of virus outbreaks after the SARS epidemic in 2003.

With more than a million employees in around 30 factories and research institutions, including one in Wuhan, it is China’s largest private employer.

Taiwan has so far reported 11 confirmed cases, mostly people who have returned from Wuhan.

The government announced on Thursday that all foreigners who have lived or traveled in China, Hong Kong or Macau in the past 14 days will be temporarily excluded from entry.

Foreigners with a residence permit in Taiwan who return from these areas must undergo a 14-day quarantine.

