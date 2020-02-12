Empire Star, Jussie Smollett charged with alleged hoax attacks

Hollywood actor Jussie Smollett has been charged in six cases by a Illinois special prosecutor with alleged false police reports.

Smollett played a gay black actor on the US television series Empire and last year told the Chicago police that he was the subject of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago. He claimed that he was hit in the face by two masked assailants, poured an “unknown chemical substance” over him and wrapped a rope around his neck.

He also said that his attackers were referring to MAGA, the slogan Make America Great Again, used by Trump supporters.

After investigations, however, the authorities accused him of staging the attack on himself for advertising purposes. Police alleged that Smollett paid two black brothers to carry out the attack “to advance his career” because he was “unhappy with his salary.”

Jussie Smollett denied the allegations and after an emergency court appearance in March 2019, all charges against him were dropped.

But the Chicago Police and the city mayor stood against Smollett on their case – and accused the courts of “not scotching” him.

Smollett is now facing six charges of misconduct, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said in a statement.

Mr. Webb, the special prosecutor commissioned in August to investigate how local prosecutors handled the case, said in a statement that he would continue to pursue Smollett.

The actor had now been accused of “making four separate hoaxes to Chicago Police Department officials in connection with his false allegation that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not a crime victim,” Webb said ,

He is scheduled to stand trial on February 24.

The city has also sued the actor in a civil lawsuit, demanding over $ 130,000 in overtime pay to officials involved in investigating his claims.

However, Smollett has filed a counterclaim.