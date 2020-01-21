Emotional tribute to late goalkeeper Nkosana Maseko by the former club

The sad

news of late former PSL player Nkosana Maseko has left the fraternity

Africa in shock.

Many cannot

still relies on the fact that the popular Super Eagles FC goalkeeper had

transmitted.

Since

the news of his disappearance, many tributes poured in and many expressed

their sincere sympathy to the family.

Nkosana

Maseko played a very important role as a goalkeeper for Golden Arrows and Bloemfontein

Celtic, during its peak in the leading league of South Africa.

the

astute guardian died after a short illness.

Some

of his former clubs, including Abafana Bes’thende and Siwelele, paid their

tribute to the legend of football.

Read a tribute from Golden Arrows FC seen on Twitter below;

Someone special will never be forgotten, good times that we will never regret. Wonderful memories will live forever, in our hearts, we will never forget.

Rest in peace Nkosana Maseko of the family of the golden arrows of Lamontville pic.twitter.com/PqitenoADA

– Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@ goldenarrowsfc1) January 21, 2020