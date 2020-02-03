Emotional Google advertisement brings viewers from Super Bowl to tears

Google pulled the strings hard with its latest advertisement, which shows the story of an older man who remembers good memories of his deceased wife.

On Sunday evening, the new Google advertisement was shown during the Super Bowl American football championships between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Franscisco 49ers.

The short film opens with a visual of a Google search bar, while an instrumental version of ‘Say Something’ from A Great Big World is played in the background.

The words “how not to forget” are typed in the search bar, with one of the results as “to repeat a detail”.

The person behind the keyboard, an older man, then makes a request to Google Assistant and asks the virtual assistant to show him photos of his deceased wife, Loretta.

The older man makes several remarks while lovingly looking at the photos, such as: “Remember, Loretta hated my mustache,” to which Google Assistant replies, “Ok, I remember that.”

The widower remembers memories of certain memories, including when he and Loretta visited Alaska, the many years they celebrated their birthday and the fact that his wife would sniff when she laughed.

After viewing various photos and videos, a message appears from Google Assistant saying, “This is what you told me to remember.”

The virtual assistant then lists the many memories the man has made of his wife, including how she buzzed show tunes, what her favorite flowers were and how she had the “most beautiful handwriting.”

“Don’t forget that I am the happiest man in the world,” the older man says as the advertisement comes to an end.

The genuine feeling of the advertisement left many Super Bowl viewers “in tears”, several who expressed their admiration for it on Twitter and YouTube.

“Love and loss beautifully displayed in this # SuperBowl ad by @Google,” tweeted one person.

“I just legitimately sobbed with the Google commercial. Damn advertising agencies!” Said another.

A YouTube commentator revealed that their mother died last week and that they are currently staying with their father to help him adapt to life without a mother.

“My father and I were brought to tears by this commercial,” they said.

Another person felt that the advertisement reminded them of their wives and said: “I started crying so hard when the advertisement said she was sniffing when she laughed. My wife sniffs when she smiles. “

