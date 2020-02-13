Google says the Emoji Kitchen upgrade for Gboard is now being rolled out for Android phones.

Emojis are like a language. They convey the meaning in most conversations without having to spell it. There has even been an Emoji movie. And things in the world of Eemojis are going to get a lot more intense. And cooler. Google introduces a new feature for the Gboard keyboard app, called Emoji Kitchen. You can now merge different emojis to create new ones. Maybe you’d better convey what you wanted to say.

“We call this feature lovingly Emoji Kitchen, because you can explore new” recipes “of expressions with your favorite emoji as ingredients. Use Gboard on your Android phone, tap a smiley emoji and Emoji Kitchen reveals some stickers that are special made by the designers at Google, “says Jennifer Daniel, Creative Director, Emoji at Google.

You don’t have to do much with all these cool Emoji assemblies that have to happen. Google illustrates this with an example of when you select the ‘face with a cowboy hat emoji’, you will automatically see the options such as monkey cowboy, ghost cowboy, smiling cowboy, kiss-like cowboy, amorous cowboy, pleading cowboy and pensive cowboy. There is also the poop + heart combo that results in something that could possibly be classified as “love this s ** t”. The robot emoji and tears in eyes Emoji is now in the robot with tears in eyes emoji.

Google says that the Emoji Kitchen upgrade for Gboard is now being rolled out for Android users. You may want to go to the Play Store to check if the update is now available on your phone. This is just too cool to miss. There is a reason why the Google Gboard app remains very popular with Android phone users, although many Android phone manufacturers may not push as smooth alternatives as SwiftKey on the phones they make.

