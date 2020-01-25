Emmerdale's Charley Webb admits that Debbie Dingle will not be returning soon

Charley Webb has admitted that Emmerdale fans are far from seeing her character Debbie Dingle.

The 31-year-old actress recently greeted her third child with husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden, and she had “no plans” to return to ITV soap.

Charley recently announced that she was “still on maternity leave” after taking a break from soap last year and she enjoys it so much that she doesn’t think about going back soon.

Charley spoke to The Sun after Ace was born last July, saying that motherhood was “another ball game.”

Charley Webb has no plans to bring Debbie Dingle back to Emmerdale

She said: “I am currently on maternity leave.

“It was good, but three kids are a different ball game.

“It was a lot of fun, but I have no plans to get back to work right now.”

Charley was last seen in the ITV soap when Debbie Dingle went to Scotland to move after Lisa Dingle left her a garage in her will.

The prospect of becoming a mother of three is not discouraging, and Charley has indicated that she may delay her return to Emmerdale so that she can have another child.

Debbie Dingle with father Cain before leaving Emmerdale

Debbie tells mother Charity that she is going to Scotland

After Charley has been in the soap since 2002, he hopes to use the time to get a grip on family life.

The actress revealed: “Three is a lot at the moment, but I think if you have three, you could have 20.

“It’s just chaos. My house is chaos, but a lot of fun.”

*Emmerdalebroadcasts on ITV on weekdays at 7 p.m., another episode on Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.