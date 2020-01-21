Emmerdale star reveals a great story for Charity and Vanessa

(Image: ITV)

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) has been through a lot of things during the past year in Emmerdale, but there seems to be more problems for the homemade Woolpack and her beloved fiance Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), as they are apparently set. to face a new fight in the coming months.

Yes, from almost losing son Noah (Jack Downham) as a result of a drug overdose, to saying goodbye to Debbie (Charley Webb) and caring for Sarah (Katie Hill) in her absence, not to mention that she almost lost the love of her life Vanessa after engaging in unreliable treatment once again, it is safe to say that Charity has been under immense pressure lately.

However, the beginning of a New Year brought hope for a new beginning, since both Charity and Vanessa hoped to marry in the next episodes, but the death of Graham (Andrew Scarborough) at the hands of a villager ends up putting a stop to Lovers wedding plans for now.

Of course, that does not mean that we will not see them get married and, speaking of what she would like to see at a Vanity wedding, actress Emma said: “ I think that their sacred ritual says that they love each other in front of the family and really joining in that marriage union.

I think that regardless of where it would be, abroad, here, in a church, not in a church, I think they would go to a more humanistic wedding that is quite simple, with the whole family, but then kneel down The Wool Pack. That is probably what they would do. “

Charity and Vanessa have been through many things as a couple, but they have managed to see if each storm comes together, but it seems they will seek comfort for each other once again, as they are apparently ready to be at the center of another. great story

Speaking about what will come for Charity, Emma said: “There is something looming on the horizon that I think will really shake the world of Charity and Vanessa, but what will be will have to remain a secret for a while.”

So far, little more is known about this narrative, but with Charity and Vanessa demonstrating how strong they are as a family unit, they will most likely be able to spend it together.

The question is: what does this story imply?

Also, will it bring joy and happiness?

Or more devastation?

Emmerdale continues on Tuesday, January 22 at 7pm on ITV.

