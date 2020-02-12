Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten destroyed when her grandmother dies

(Photo: REX)

Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten has shared the sad news that her grandmother has died and in a moving and moving position she has shared her devastation that she could not see her again when she rushed to tour Edinburgh.

The actress, best known for playing Rachel Breckle in the ITV soap, is flooded with statements of support after she shared a loving montage of photos of herself and her grandmother.

She wrote on Instagram: “I can’t believe I’m writing this. Doesn’t seem real. As many know, I couldn’t believe I had managed to go home from Edinburgh where we had been on a tour in the midst of the storm and determined to see Grandma so bad, all at the hospital had been last week.

“I even made a comment that Grandpa had brought me home … looking from above. Unfortunately I was late. I made the house expecting to visit her, but when I came to our house, Mom and Dad had to tell me that she had died that morning. Words are not enough. I am distraught and destroyed. She was everything. And I just wanted to be with her one last time.

“But I think she wanted our memories like in these pictures. Laughter, love, friendship, chips and wine. She knew. And god love her, she waited until I was home with our family and my Ruby, when I could have been somewhere in the country. Over time, this will comfort me, but right now … I think day after day.

“I am now in York with @bklproductions Ten Times Table at @grandoperahouse_york and have witnessed the show of last 2 nights because of the love and compassion of such a great cast and crew. I cannot thank them enough. This week is for you grandma. The show must go on.

“She loved the piece and I am so grateful that she saw me in it. She loved me for me. She loved us all so much. Time will heal. Sadness is universal. Cherish life and loved ones while you always have them. Take a deep breath and don’t miss anything for you. Sleep well, Grandma Jackson, Grandpa will hold you and love you forever ♥ #grandma #angels #rip #loveyoueternally “(sic)

Since then she has thanked her followers for their messages of love and support and said: “Words fail me. Thank you for the countless messages about my grandmother. It all feels so unfair … I was so close to home. But I now know in my heart that she wanted me to remember her in a certain way, every night that I am on stage is now for her. Love and thanks to everyone. Really. “(Sic)

