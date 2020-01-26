Emmerdale Spoilers: Will Rhona Kill Pierce for Graham's Murder?

(Image: ITV)

Emmerdale star Jonathan Wrather warned that we should not underestimate Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) when it comes to getting revenge on Pierce Harris for killing Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), and has hinted that she might be capable of something really amazing. .

With Rhona determined to get to the bottom of what happened to Graham after her body was found, there is likely to be a time when she finds herself face to face with her rapist and former killer and finds out what she did.

But, cornered in a corner, will it fight and kill Pierce?

Jonathan made fun of us: “That is the question: would she take revenge? Does she have it in her? She is a fighter And she represents nothing. She could get an ingenious revenge, or she could be terrified.

‘It will be scary without a doubt that Pierce is out and what will he do? The effect it has on it can be in several different ways and we’ll see. Certainly she reacts in a way that we don’t know what she is capable of?

And no matter what, they promised him that there are great and dramatic turns ahead in history. He revealed: “I can’t say much: he has arrived, we know what he has done.” He will be around a bit. I can’t say what he does, but there are very exciting things to come, it’s not what you expect. It’s a curved ball and it’s interesting: the storytelling is great and the writers are great. I’m lucky to be involved in this. “

And it might not be just Rhona who suffers, as Jonathan suggested that Pierce would not be reluctant to frame someone else for his crime.

He warned: ‘He has a logic of what he has done. He is in a crusade. He has a sociopath or psychopath to absolve himself from reality, he is very good at it. Rescue Rhona, if some people get hit, so be it. He is obsessed with her. It’s the least you can do given your past, that’s your main focus. “

