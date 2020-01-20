Emmerdale Spoilers: Who Killed Graham? Tracks of the Kim and Al episode

(Image: ITV)

Graham Foster is dead, and the big question in Emmerdale right now is who killed him? Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) certainly seems to have dirty hands after Kim Tate (Claire King) ordered him to murder her husband turned into an enemy, and then was seen standing on the body.

But the clues in other parts of the episode may cast doubt on Kim and Al being the culprits, since there are many other motives and enemies. This is what we chose from the first entry in a series of one-week special episodes dedicated to the downfall of Graham.

Graham doesn’t need a “safety harness”

The episode begins with a very arrogant looking Graham, who smiles, fixes his tie and struts to the outdoor activity grounds. Priya reaches him and tells him that he will need a safety harness for the zip line, but he smiles because he likes to live dangerously. We could be arriving here, but this is an omen of some kind of fall for Graham. At this stage, we still don’t know HOW he dies.

Andrea has been underestimated

It is mentioned that Andrea is not a person to be underestimated in some disposable dialogue, perhaps implying that she is capable of much more than anyone gives her credit. Kim has already pushed her, but she must have her limits.

Kim Tate: “And they call me evil?”

When Kim discovers that Rhona and Graham plan to take Leo with them to France, even the ice queen is horrified and exclaims that “they call her evil!” When he realizes that Marlon doesn’t know. If it is enough to horrify Kim Tate, is this an indicator that Marlon will have the strongest moment?

Kim really loves Graham

(Image: ITV)

Regardless of the heart Kim has, he rarely wears it on his sleeve and really exposes his vulnerability by telling Graham that he loves him, even after being humiliated, it is clear that he is torn in a way he was not when he ordered Joe’s death . . In a moment, he even almost sent a text message to Al so he wouldn’t do it. This, and the fact that we don’t see Kim leaving Home Farm, suggests that she might not be able to do the act herself.

Al tells Kim that he doesn’t want Graham to die

Al is immediately against carrying out any murderous act by Kim, suggesting that he has never bloodied his hands so much. And even he can see that this is not what she really wants. This adds fuel to the fact that Al might not have the killer instinct, and that Kim feels something for Graham.

Laurel leaves Jai

At the bottom of one of the scenes, we see Jai scream behind Laurel as she walks away from him, putting her own motive into action …

Al has a lot to lose

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtyAEARcfTo (/ embed)

Everything changes for Al when Ellis’s life is threatened and suddenly he becomes the one who tells Kim to go through the murder. Potentially losing Ellis could be enough for Al to unleash his darker side.

Al is next to the body, and is not hidden

Well, we know that Al sees Graham dead. He stands on the body and seems motionless. There is no evidence of how Graham was killed, if Al did or even if he could still be alive. But Al returns home and confirms that the work is done for Kim and he wants his money. But there is a good chance that Al was surprised at a murder already committed and wants Kim’s credit for him …

