Emmerdale spoilers: the reunification of Cain and Moira excluded by Jeff Hordley

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has apparently excluded a reunion for Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and his ex Moira (Natalie J Robb) in the near future because he has clarified that his character simply cannot forgive her for her farm hand affair – and later revealed as Cain’s son – Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).

Now that Moira has fallen apart since the split, fans have hoped that after all they have experienced, they could weather this storm and eventually get their marriage back on track. But Jeff described this as unlikely.

He said: “I don’t see it happening in the near future. I think he’s trying to put on a brave face. It should be hard for us to say, really, because he is very cold to her. In principle, he cannot forgive her for what she did.

“The betrayal and then the two-edged sword of the news that it was the son he never knew. He’s injured more than ever and I think he’s putting on a mask, but then we all wear masks every day.

“I think people understand why he can’t go back to Moira because it’s too raw, it’s too incredible – especially the fact that he is also his son – there are just so many mistakes and emotions in his head that have to do with this he just wants her out of his life, but he knows she must be part of his life because they have children together. “

He also admitted to be surprised that Moira would cheat, but added that he liked working on the storyline.

He shared: “It was great fun to play. It is great to have Jurell on board. It was a storyline for us because they had been through so much over the past two years. It was a storyline in the left field for us, but it was really great to play and I found the payout fantastic on the boat in that specific episode. “

However, he is very aware of what the public wants to bring out. He smiled: “I think people – from what I can collect when I talk to people on the street – want Cain and Moira to be together again, yes.”

It does not sound like this wish will be granted soon …

