Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon and April reunite tonight

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) would like to visit father Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) in Emmerdale after being sent to jail for the murder of Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) – a crime that viewers know he did not commit – and she gets her wish when she faces him during tonight’s episode.

When Marlon was arrested for Graham’s murder, he was determined that April could not visit him behind bars because he thought he would be released on bail. Unfortunately, that was not the case, as he was detained pending trial.

Moreover, he was afraid of the effect that visitors could not only have had in April but also on him, because he could not promise to control his emotions when she was in the room.

He knew little, however, that his decision to prevent April from coming to visit would result in her running away – an action that completely destroyed him.

When the young girl was standing, Marlon promised to let her visit, and – during tonight’s episode – the father and daughter come face to face for the first time since the day of Graham’s murder.

Yes, during tonight’s episode, Marlon is preparing for the arrival of April. Meanwhile, April is determined to be brave and, when she arrives and sets her sights on Marlon, she gives him the greatest smile.

An emotional Marlon gives her a hug while she enthusiastically tells everything about the “Free Marlon” campaign.

Emmerdale will continue on ITV on Tuesday 11 February at 7 p.m.

