Emmerdale Spoilers: Flashback reveals Pierce and Graham's spin as the killer is revealed

Emmerdale aired a large curved ball at the end of the episode last night, when Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) was confirmed as the one who killed Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), even though he had a list of suspects crammed with enemies.

We saw Pierce sneak up on Graham and hit him on the head, but we can promise that there will be more to come while on Friday he plays with more twists, turns and revelations, revealing exactly Graham’s fate, and how he came face to face for the first time . with Pierce after he was released from prison.

As this new image shows, a flashback will show Graham tracking Pierce to his floor after his release from prison. Using his contacts, Graham discovers Pierce’s whereabouts, but does he arrive with the intention of killing Pierce or warning him?

The meeting precedes the confrontation in the forest where Pierce kills Graham, so we believe that Graham probably regrets not having killed Pierce or tracked him in the first place.

However, while we are not giving away any episode content so that viewers can see it in real time, we can say that both generate more unanswered questions and begin some new threads of the story.

After the flashback is issued, which, as you will remember, led Graham to wash the blood from his hands, the episode will reveal Graham’s final fate when he is killed by the rapist ex-husband of Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry)

What about the other suspects? What are its secrets and consequences? Who will be to blame? Pierce is back forever? And will you find yourself face to face with Rhona, who is determined to unmask the murderer?

The episode airs on Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m., and is one that you will want to see live.

