Emmerdale spoilers: Corrie star under two new cast for explosive story

Emmerdale has confirmed two enigmatic new castings that will bring great and explosive drama this spring. Coronation Street star and acclaimed director Reece Dinsdale, formerly known as Gail Rodwell’s doomed husband Joe McIntyre, will play a face from the past of a popular character, while Liverpool 1 and Murphys Law star Mark Womack play the role of a dark new villain take on.

The newcomers come after the exit of alpha male Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), who was recently murdered in a murder story. Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) will also say goodbye in the coming weeks.

Laura Shaw has promised great things for both characters, enthusiastically: “We are very happy that Reece Dinsdale and Mark Womack are joining the Emmerdale family. Although they play very different characters, both come with huge stories that will change life and big explosions in 2020. We are all very excited to see these two hugely talented and experienced actors adorn our screens. “

Mark plays DI Malone, a police officer with a dark history and Reece will take on the role of Paul from the past of Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), who will certainly excite things for her and Vinny (Bradley Johnson). Could he be Vinny’s father?

Mark said: “It is always fun to play the bad guy and Malone certainly falls into that category. I look forward to the audience seeing his twisted story unfold on the screen. “

Reece said: ‘I am absolutely delighted that I can join the cast of Emmerdale. Having recently directed a number of episodes and seen up close the amazing work that the cast, crews and creatives produce, I can’t wait to be part of the team again – albeit in a different capacity. Time to put on my acting boots again! “

The characters will debut this spring.

