Emmerdale spoilers: 15 new images reveal hostage situation, shooting

Anxiety will be a common emotion among residents of Emmerdale during next week’s episodes due to air, because Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) is in a terrifying situation when she is held hostage by the evil Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), while Cain Dingle ( Jeff Hordley) is forced to take drastic action when he thinks Moira (Natalie J Robb) is in danger – but his actions seem to have devastating consequences.

Meanwhile, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) is horrified when Lucas, the son of Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), flees with a real gun during game time and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) encourages Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) to reconcile with her fiancé.

If you just can’t wait to see these events unfold, here are all the images you need to wake you up for next week’s episodes.

Pierce takes Vanessa hostage (Photo: ITV)

Cain finds a dead sheep (Photo: ITV)

And rush back to Moira’s side (Photo: ITV)

He shoots a man down – thinking it’s a rustler – but they’re shocked at who it is (Photo: ITV)

Jai returns from rehab (Photo: ITV)

Priya is happy to see him (Photo: ITV)

Ryan makes a shocking revelation to Rhona (photo: ITV)

But will she go to the police? (Photo: ITV)

Paddy asks Marlon to become the godfather of Eva (Photo: ITV)

Liam and Leyla are getting closer (Photo: ITV)

Nate does not want the help of his mother (Photo: ITV)

Rhona encourages Charity to reconcile with Vanessa (Photo: ITV)

Lucas arrives and Dawn is nervous (Photo: ITV)

After the pillow fort of Lucas collapsed, Dawn clicks (Photo: ITV)

Leave Lucas alerted (Photo: ITV)

Emmerdale starts to air these scenes on Monday 17 February at 7 p.m. on ITV.

