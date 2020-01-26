Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade says you often mistake her for Meghan Markle

Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade turns heads more than ever … because she is often mistaken for Meghan Markle.

Fiona, who plays Priya Sharma in the ITV soap, says passers-by often make a royal double bet.

She chuckled: “When I pulled my hair up, I was told that I look like Meghan all the time.

“I was in a train station the other day and a guy came and said I look exactly like her.”

She added, “I don’t think so, but it’s very flattering!”

But realizing that people see her as a dead alarm clock for the Duchess of Sussex is not why her spirits are skyrocketing.

Fiona, 40, is thrilled by the prospect of being with her new husband Simon Cotton again. She has barely seen the 42-year-old actor Simon since they made a living in November at a romantic ceremony in the Cotswolds.

Simon, who himself had a small stake in Emmerdale, is currently busy with The Bodyguard’s stage musical. And to make matters worse, he was in Japan six weeks before they got married.

Fiona said: “We made table plans using FaceTime. I don’t know how I did it, gosh! We keep in touch with many FaceTime chats. I think as actors we are a little bit better at being apart. So we are clear about it. “

She explains: “I miss him and it is difficult. But he will be back soon, he will be finished in two weeks. We missed each other very much.

Fiona and co-star Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale

“We were so in love and committed before we got married, but if we only take these vows, something will happen. It’s like it’s almost sealing.

“The whole day was wonderful. It feels incredible – it feels a million times and a billion times better since we got married. “

And she is determined to expand the family: “We are really looking forward to the baby phase. Hopefully we are lucky enough to have children, that would be wonderful.”

Fiona also hopes Emmerdale will triumph at the National Television Awards after winning the best series drama in the past three years. She said: “Everyone works so hard. It would be wonderful to win. “

Meanwhile, her character Priya will appear in some dark scenes this week.

Fiona said, “It is the most terrible thing. Priya is looking for the dog and stumbles over poor Graham [Foster] ‘s body.”

He was murdered.

She adds, “She likes Graham, she’s always dealing with him, so it’s a big shock.”

“When Priya talks to the police, she puts her foot in and mentions Marlon, so we’ll see the effects of it.”

Fiona joined Emmerdale in 2011 and is happy to be on the show nine years later – although she hasn’t ruled out that she’ll try her luck in Hollywood one day. But she adds, “The thing is, I’m here now and I love it.”

Vote for Emmerdale at the NTAs at www.nationaltvawards.com/vote.