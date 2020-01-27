Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sport

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is preparing for the third Super Bowl of his career. It will be with his third team.

Sanders, a former pro bowler, was taken over by the Denver Broncos from the San Francisco 49ers in October. That happened after over five years with the Denver Broncos.

Sanders was originally a selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ third round and spent four seasons with Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown on the team.

He is now talking about his relationship with the two fissile former teammates. It’s not great.

“Me and AB kind of crashed after this whole thing with the NFL network,” Sanders said of The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette. “He has enough to do. I have so much love for the guy. I pray that everything works just for him. But after the NFL network thing and I told him he was wrong when he left Pittsburgh he cut me off. “

Sanders had previously blown up both Brown and Big Ben after their spitting led to the recipient’s departure from Pittsburgh and the final death of the NFL.

It is now known that Brown and Roethlisberger did not have a good relationship. Brown, who is now a freelance agent dealing with a variety of legal issues, probably played the biggest role in this marriage, which ended in an early divorce.

In terms of Sanders, he doesn’t paint Big Ben in the best light either.

“I would love that, but I and Ben don’t have the best relationship. I think the bridge burned down,” Sanders replied when asked if he could consider signing with Pittsburgh. “When I was in Pittsburgh arrived, Ben was still a bit of an idiot and a lot of people didn’t know that. That was in 2010. Ben grew up a lot, you know? He was still an idiot. I had to deal with him as a newbie for two years (an idiot), you know? I said who the hell is this guy? So I started not liking him, just dealing with him. But from what I heard, he grew up a lot, which is good because I grew up too. “

That’s a lot to process. Based on Sanders’ comments, it seems pretty clear that the environment in Pittsburgh wasn’t too big.

Sure, Big Ben seems to have matured, but there’s probably still a crack in the locker room.

It is always interesting to hear the opinion of someone who is no longer inside. Sanders plays in the Super Bowl LIV and is just the right man when it comes to the toxic environment in Pittsburgh that he left in 2014.