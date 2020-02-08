Emmanuel Petit explains why Lionel Messi would struggle in England

Messi is widely praised as the greatest football of all time (Getty Images)

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes that Lionel Messi would not have the same impact as Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League because he would struggle with the “intensity” of the English game.

The talisman of Barcelona, ​​Messi, has entered into a word war with Eric Abidal, sports director of the Catalan club, and has raised rumors about a possible reunification with former boss Pep Guardiola in Manchester City.

The Argentinian has spent his entire career with Blaugrana, causing many critics to wonder how he would perform outside the Barcelona team.

Petit said to The Mirror: ‘To be honest, I don’t think he’s fit for the intensity of England, he doesn’t like to be closed and to be fought. It is protected in Spain.

Ronaldo, 35, had 19 goals in 19 league games for Juventus (Getty Images)

“It would be a pleasure for English fans to see him, but I don’t understand why a club like Manchester City would move to Messi at 32 or 33, for example.

“If City wanted to buy it, they should have tried it a few years ago.”

The age-old debate between Messi and Ronaldo continues while the players are in their mid-30s, where Petit believes Ronaldo has the lead.

He added: “Messi is not Cristiano Ronaldo. Physically he is not the same machine.

“Ronaldo is a monster, but at the age of 32 Messi only plays at the highest level for one or two years.

“Even if he plays with Barca with great players, he will not have the same pace or dribbling power. “I’m sure he knows the end is not far away.”

