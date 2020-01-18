On Friday, Eminem released a new album called Music to Be Murdered By with 20 titles. Its main track, Darkness, is based on gun violence and written from the point of view of the author of the mass shooting of Las Vegas in 2017, who is considered one of the worst mass shootings in the history of the States -United. In Darkness, Eminem portrays a lonely man with a mental illness who shoots because of current U.S. gun laws. He would have recreated the audio of the shots and the crowd’s cries in the song. Within 12 hours of its release, the album reached number one on iTunes in 53 countries. Check out these Twitter reactions from Eminem fans:

What a way to start a Friday, another OG surprise album # Eminem pic.twitter.com/8NOY9b1oBL

– Jimmy (@Jimmytsholo) January 17, 2020

Guy is 47 years old and is still the greatest rapper on the planet.

The GOAT # Eminem pic.twitter.com/P9SWEhPFfk

– IG: DAGARTI_BOY (@iam_bona_) January 17, 2020

I listen to “Darkness” in bed and I am crying to sleep. Damn, I didn’t see it coming. #Eminem pic.twitter.com/PcUmwqExs1

—Erin (@ahippymermaid) January 17, 2020

Proud of @Eminem for using his talent and his platform to advocate for #EndGunViolence in America.

His new video #Darkness is hard to watch, especially as an survivor of gun violence and a trauma surgeon.

This last minute is so powerful and emblematic of the impact on all Americans. pic.twitter.com/4XMnIF6PsB

– Joseph Sakran (@JosephSakran) January 17, 2020

Eminem is really fair on another level. As much as I love Lil Wayne and Nas, Eminem is really the rap goat. The numbers, the rewards and the skills to back it up. #Eminem pic.twitter.com/m0B6isjCHV

– Kaveh Emami (@ kaveh_winning95) January 17, 2020

Who else could drop an album without warning and become number 1 in 44 countries in a matter of hours? Em is still number 1 #Eminem #ignorethehaters pic.twitter.com/XeEuuWlyvv

– Daniel Roy Mackay (@DanielRoyMackay) January 17, 2020

#Eminem dropping albums out of nowhere is a reason to live for pic.twitter.com/onscyFsg6G

– Carlosjime1170 (@ Carlosjime1170) January 17, 2020

Eminem continues to be assured a major place in the history of music as he calls for a change in gun laws in America in the video for #Darkness. Epic. pic.twitter.com/YcL0QvoI12

– Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) January 17, 2020

The production of the album is decent to say the least. Especially at @ Royceda59, we knew all the talents he has but he surprised me with his 2 songs produced on #MusicToBeMurderedBy, in particular “#Darkness” and of course Eminem did his thing as always

– Shady Times (@ShadyTimes) January 17, 2020

Dear sensitive honeys: Eminem has been an intrepid lyricist since your childhood. Trying to cancel it now because you are too sensitive will NOT work. If he offended you, he WON. #MusicToBeMurderedBy pic.twitter.com/VcQf7tSSiz

– Yanet (* Moon (@kornymoon) January 17, 2020

I know haters will always hate

But Eminem has just released one of the greatest albums of all time “Music to be Murdered by”

We are proud of you Eminem and thank you very much # Eminem #MusicToBeMurderedBy

– EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) January 17, 2020

The Darkness clip is also a recreation of the filming of Las Vegas (but not graphic) and ends with a call to “help change the gun laws in America”. The rest of Music to Be Murdered By, which is Eminem’s 11th studio album, features lighter tracks. The album also includes several guest artists, such as Young MA and Royce da 5’9. Ed Sheeran collaborated on these Kinda Nights. The album title and cover are inspired by the 1958 album by the iconic filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

