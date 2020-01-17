To everyone’s surprise, Eminem just dropped an unexpected album Music to murder by, which may well be his most controversial work to date. The album offers collaborations with Ed sheeran, Juice WRLD, Skylar Gray, Anderson .Paak, and more.

More particularly on the album of 20 tracks, his eleventh effort in studio, comes the clip and the captivating clip of “Darkness. “The song pays homage to” The Sound of Silence “and makes a comparison with Eminem’s crazy genius, as we heard with” Stan “.

Judging by the sounds, an anxious Eminem is psychotic before going on stage at a big concert, but halfway, it becomes obvious that he puts himself in the place of the shooter of Las Vegas. The video clip recreates the 2017 attack, which killed 59 people – including the gunman.

Not only does the song psychoanalysis what may have gone on in the mind of the killer, but it tries to shed light on mental illness and armed violence. “Darkness” is accompanied by a call to action, urging listeners to register to vote and change the gun laws in America.

The media is tougher than ever, criticizing the rapper for his “clumsy” fight against gun violence, a statement he makes by “glorifying” the violence. Good point. At the other end of the spectrum, fans applaud Eminem for social commentary and some of his best work in a long time.

He also received a backlash for his “non-accommodating” words, which refer to the Manchester Arena bombing. Eminem rapped, “But I plan to shout” bombs “on the game / As if I were outside of an Ariana Grande concert.”

Without warning, Eminem released the album today with a short introduction – “It’s your funeral …”

Watch the clip for “Darkness” and listen to the full album for yourself below.

Eminem – “Obscurity”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHQC4fAhcbU [/ integrated]

Eminem – Music will be murdered by