Eminem surprises with “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars

Given what many thought was a predominantly white and male pool of candidates, the 92nd annual Academy Awards were not that bad?

The Korean thriller Parasite made history when it was the first foreign language film to take home an Oscar for Best Picture, and its director Bong Joon Ho was adorable on numerous occasions. Joaquin Phoenix, after being named Best Actor, continued his harsh acceptance speeches and condemned the livestock industry. Janelle Monáe’s opening number welcomed films like Us and Midsommar. Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph were as fun as you would expect.

But there was an appearance at the Oscars where many visitors and spectators were at a loss. At the end of a montage with cult songs that became famous through films, 8 mile clips were projected onto the screen when the instantly chugging of “Lose Yourself” was played along. And then – for reasons that are largely unknown to the audience – Eminem performed on stage to perform the 2002 # 1 hit.

While some of the audience at the Dolby Theater were cheering, many of Eminem’s seemingly accidental appearance seemed to be taken aback.

“Lose Yourself” was the first rap number to win the Oscar for best original song in 2003, but Eminem wasn’t there that year because he didn’t think he had a chance of winning. Although the reason for his late arrival is unclear, it seems as if Eminem had only thought that he was better late than never: “See if you still had a chance … Thank you for having me at TheAcademy”, he tweeted. “I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

We’re glad Slim Shady finally got his second shot, but why 18 years late? At this point, it feels like a pitiful and arbitrary promotion of his eleventh studio album Music to Be Murdered By, which received a backlash because of its bold reference to the bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert in 2017. An old audio clip also appeared recently, in which Eminem claimed he was on “Side with Chris Brown” about Brown’s infamous attack on Rihanna. Why do we continue to awaken Eminem’s constant urge for relevance?

These audience reactions say it best:

,