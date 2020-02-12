Eminem reveals why he did not attend the Oscar 2020 ceremony and kept his performance a secret

The prestigious Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles last night, where who appeared from Hollywood. Along with a series of celebrities present, many performed on stage, some of which left the audience confused. Similarly, a special performance on Sunday night confused many fans, and celebrities alike, and was none other than Eminem. The rapper played Lose Yourself on stage that night, so he won an Oscar in 2002 but had not attended the ceremony at that time. After the presentation, Eminem clarified on Twitter and wrote: “Look, if you had another chance, another opportunity. Thank you for inviting me to the Academy. Sorry, it took me 18 years to get here.”

Soon after, fans thought about how he managed to keep his performance a secret and why. But it was much easier than doing it because nobody expected Eminem to be there, much less act. However, while talking with Variety, Eminem shared that the team took additional steps to make sure everyone was surprised when he appeared on stage. And they were! He said: “We flew to Los Angeles last week, so we probably have four or five rehearsals just to make sure everything is fine. Most of the rehearsals were off-site, not at the Dolby Theater, just trying to keep it a secret. “He added that they decided to keep the presentation a secret because it was a great” idea. “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8AGD_p8F6I [/ embed]

Eminem also shared why he did not attend the 2020 ceremony. He said it was because the Academy censored the song. He stayed home with his daughter Hailie Jade and went to bed, not bothering to see the ceremony. He shared: “Back then, I never thought I had the chance to win, and we had performed Lose Yourself in the Grammys a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn’t think it was a good idea. And also, at that time, the youngest did not feel as if a program like that understood me. “

.