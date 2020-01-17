Eminem makes a weapon reform statement with Surprise 'Darkness' Video and Album Release

Eminem is full of horror on a surprise album that made his fans astonished and brought him trending on social media. In addition to the full album, the artist also known as Marshall Mathers and Slim Shady released a video for the main single ‘Darkness’.

The album cover – and actually the title – is a total tribute to Alfred Hitchcock’s “Music to Be Murdered By”, with Em standing up for Alfred. But Em’s “Music to Be Murdered By” is certainly very different in terms of tone and language.

That said, Em does have examples of Hitchcock’s spoken word lines from the 1958 release, so maybe there are two surprises here. One, that this album exists at all, and two, that Eminem was so inspired by this Alfred Hitchcock album that most people didn’t know it was a tribute to it.

On the album, Em trades in real-world darkness, with references to the Ariana Grande concert bombing and the shootings in Las Vegas. He even goes so far as to record real audio of that tragedy in his video “Darkness”.

As for the song itself, it is a clever deception in the direction of a powerful political statement. What starts as another nostalgic look at Eminmem’s career in the middle of life, slowly changes into a first-person fictional exploration in the spirit of the man behind who photograph Las Vegas with matching graphic words and images.

Towards the end of the video, Eminem looks at a wall of United States-shaped televisions, while several news stories play about a plethora of recent mass shootings that have plagued the nation before ending with a plea for people not to be alone. register by voice, but get up and give enough to do something about the arms reform.

The word play in which his mental preparations for a concert were combined with those who could tease a mass shooter, was both surprising and subtle enough that Em cradles viewers in a false sense of security before she pulls the rug out, releases the pin and releases it with a burst of explosive shots.

And that’s just one song from the album with 20 songs (although some of them are characteristic intros and spoken word bits). The complete album contains contributions from Ed Sheeran, Royce da 5’9 “, Juice WRLD, Black Thought, Anderson.Paak, Skylar Gray and many more.

Watch some early reactions from the shocked fans of Eminem when they discovered his “Music to Be Murdered By”, now streaming and the “Darkness” he brought with him:

The media will say what they want as usual, but it takes courage to take a position in a song, with many meanings and layers, against the massive recordings that happen too often in the US.

