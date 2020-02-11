Eminem explains why he performed at the Oscars of 2020

Image: Getty

Undoubtedly, the most unexpected moment of the 2020 Academy Awards – in addition to winning the best film by Parasite and the first non-English-language film that did this – was Eminem jumping on stage for his hit “Lose Yourself”, an 18-year-old, number to perform for which he won an Oscar 17 years ago. It was confusing and embarrassing and, as I assumed, the result of a really smart and generous publicity arrangement. (Eminem released a new album last month, Music to Be Murdered By. The album is panned.) In an interview with Variety, Marshall Mathers tried to explain why he performed at the Oscars.

Like everyone else, he doesn’t really know why he was there. But he said it was logical to appear now, because he did not attend the Oscars when he won almost two decades ago.

“I actually thought it might be cool because I couldn’t do it at the time. At the time I never thought I had a chance to win, and we had just performed ‘Lose Yourself’ on the Grammy’s with the Roots a few weeks before the Oscars, so we didn’t think it was a good idea. And also, at that time the younger me didn’t really feel that such a program would understand me. “

He added that he was ‘confused’ about why he was nominated for an Oscar in the first place:

“I don’t know that I was disappointed, I was blown back by the fact that I won. I don’t even think I understood then that you could get an Oscar for a song, and I remember that I was quite confused about why I even felt like it, because as a child with the Oscars it was like a vacuum. “

He also says his team has decided to keep Oscars’ performance a secret (as an attempt to maximize confusion?):

“I don’t know, I think it was a (from the Oscars) idea or an idea from Paul and (old publicist Dennis Dennehy) before they brought it to me. It was presented to me that way and I said,” Oh , that’s pretty dope, not even to announce it. “

I’m still confused.

