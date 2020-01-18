Eminem criticized for comparing himself to the striker at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

Rapper Eminem has just released his new album as a surprise to his fans and while many are in awe of the star, some point to the singer’s inconsideration. According to many, a song from Eminem’s latest album describes him as putting himself in the place of the suicide bomber who attacked Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester in 2017. The attack killed around 22 people and the song sparked many reviews. since his release last night, many say he was downright insensitive.

The song, Unaccommodating, reads: “I plan to shout” bombs “over the game, as if I were outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.” Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester has spoken out, the BBC reported. He said: “It is needlessly hurtful and deeply disrespectful to the families and all those affected. Eminem’s press secretary was also asked for a comment, which has since declined to say anything about it. While the reference to Manchester’s attack on Unaccommodating drew the most negative reaction on social media, Eminem also compares in the song to serial killer John Wayne Gacy and mentions Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Laden.

The arena attack in 2017 was led by a suicide bomber who detonated explosives stuffed with bolts, nails and ball bearings. This is the deadliest attack in Manchester since 1996. On the other hand, Eminem is no stranger to controversy. Uncomfortable is the second song in which he made reference to the Manchester attack. He also rapped about it in a freestyle song in 2018. However, despite the latest news, many also claim that just days after the Manchester attack, Eminem partnered with the British Red Cross to collect more $ 2 million for the victims.

