Eminem confuses everyone with Oscars version of ‘Lose Yourself’

Seventeen years after winning the Oscar for the best original song, Eminem finally showed up to play it live in a surprising performance at the Academy Awards on Sunday evening. #OscarsSoHuh?

The unexpected performance was certainly full of life and energy, but social media immediately lost themselves when they tried to find out why he was there. Why couldn’t he just have waited two more years so that it could be the 20th anniversary?

What makes it even more inscrutable, the normally very vocal and very political Em had nothing more to say than the lyrics of his song in his very first appearance at the Oscars. Of course it’s always an inspiring message, but in another year of #OscarsSoWhite, Twitter wasn’t sure why another white artist had to be raised.

Of course, he’s an Oscar winner, but where were Three 6 Mafia or Common if they wanted a rapper so badly?

By way of explanation, Eminem merely said that he had “another chance, a new chance” in a tweet after his surprising appearance. Em did not appear at the Oscars when “Lose Yourself” won back in 2003.

Look, if you had another chance, another chance … Thank you for having me @ TheAcademy. Sorry it took 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) 10 February 2020

But even this was not enough to satisfy Twitter, which got its name trending on Twitter as high as number two (just below the Oscars itself). Although Em has his fans and they were up, most of that chatter could still be summarized in three letters: WTF? View some of the best comments below:

