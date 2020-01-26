Emily Atack says she doesn't want people to feel sorry for her, that she's single

Emily Atack says she refuses to feel sorry for her relationship status after parting ways with ex-boyfriend Rob Jowers five months ago.

The 30-year-old TV host announced on Twitter yesterday that she was tired of being asked constantly how she was “still single” – but admitted that she knew that she was probably meaning well.

She wrote: “People keep telling me, how are you as a single?” – I think they mean well and that’s cool.

“Being single shouldn’t be considered negative!

“I voluntarily became single. Let us stop giving women the feeling that they will fail if they are not in a relationship!”

The television presenter complained that she was tired of being constantly asked how she was “still single”.

(Image: Instagram)

The breakup was reportedly after Emily’s family convinced her that after an “extravagant” first six months she wanted to have other things in life than Rob.

Insiders told the Daily Mail at the time of the separation that they had split up after deciding that they did not match.

A source said: “Emily and Rob had a honeymoon period in their relationship with lots of fancy dates and extravagant weekends abroad.

“But when the dust settled, they realized that it was just not right. The separation was mutual and they are both very sad about it and remain friends …

“Emily is enjoying one of the busiest times in her career and wants to do as much as possible for the exciting job opportunities that await her … She is involved in upcoming projects and remains positive.”

The pair went public for the first time in April last year after Emily had worked on I’m A Celebrity.

They met at the after party of Jack Whitehall’s BRIT Awards.