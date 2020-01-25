Emily Atack defends single people, says she is not negative

Emily turned to Twitter to discuss her single status. (Image: Karwai Tang / WireImage)

I’m a celebrity star, Emily Atack is not in the mood for loaded questions about her single status.

The television star, who rose to fame in the comedy series The Inbetweeners, has been linked to celebrities such as Harry Styles and Seann Walsh in the past.

However, she currently enjoys life as a single woman, by choice.

‘People constantly tell me” how are you still single? “Emily complained today on Twitter.

‘I think they have good intentions and that’s great. But being single shouldn’t be seen as negative! “

Preach!

– Emily Atack (@EmAtack) January 25, 2020

“I became single by choice,” Emily explained. “Let’s stop making women feel they are failing if they are not in a relationship.”

Good for her.

Emily rose to fame in The Inbetweeners in the 00s (Image: Rex Features)

Her admission comes after she participated in the challenge of LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder profile images, after which she was forced to confirm that she is not really on three of four of those social networks!

“Just to clarify: I’m not in Tinder, Facebook or LinkedIn,” he said. ‘It’s a joke that everyone is doing on Instagram. (I love having to explain a gag …) “

If you don’t love me on my LinkedIn, you don’t deserve me in my Tinder. pic.twitter.com/7n7TJnLcPE

– Emily Atack (@EmAtack) January 24, 2020

In other news from Emily, it was recently revealed that Extra Camp, the program derived from I I’m a Celeb that he presented with Adam Thomas and Joel Dommett, is being eliminated.

What stinks.

As for social networks to address the news, Emily said: “Adam Thomas blames himself (for the cancellation),” the actress said in the video.

“What the shit is doing to me.”

She added: “It’s not you Adam … it’s probably me!”

Meanwhile, Adam said on Insta: “OK, so this is not uncomfortable. Imagine your first presentation role in a program that has been running for years … you make a program and it is canceled!”

To bless!





