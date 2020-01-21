A year after the death of Emiliano Sala in a plane crash, the family of the footballer affirms that they are still looking for answers to the tragedy.

Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were traveling from France to Wales after Cardiff City agreed to sign the Nantes striker – the football star had said goodbye to his former teammates before the plane crashed in the English Channel January 21, 2019.

Sala’s body was found in the wreckage on February 6, 2019, after a private search for the missing footballer and the pilot was ordered by his family. Ibbotson’s body has yet to be found, while the plane has not been found either.

Subsequent toxicological tests have revealed elevated levels of carbon monoxide in Sala’s blood, which could have caused an attack, loss of consciousness or a heart attack.

“The Sala family will mark the anniversary of Emiliano’s untimely death in private and silent contemplation of their loss,” said a statement from lawyer Daniel Machover, who works with the family.

“The main concern of the family remains that the full investigation takes place as soon as possible, so that they can finally learn the truth about what happened and ensure that no family has to undergo a Similar avoidable loss of a loved one. “

The investigation will seek to determine how and why Sala died while establishing the necessary facts around the accident and will be supervised by a coroner.

“Consequently, in view of the pre-inquiry review hearing of March 16, 2020, it is imperative that the coroner receive before February 14, 2020 (and then quickly share with the family) the update required by the coroner of all investigative bodies – the police, the CAA and the AAIB, “added the statement, referring to the Civil Aviation Authority of the United Kingdom as well as to the Air Accident Investigation Department.

“The CAA in particular must speed up its work,” the statement said.

CAA did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Feuding clubs

Sala, who scored 42 goals for Nantes following his move from Bordeaux in 2015, had signed for the English Premier League club Cardiff for £ 15m ($ 19.3m).

However, the Welsh team has since appealed the decision ordering him to pay six million euros ($ 6.65 million) for the attacker.

The Sports Arbitral Tribunal has said it plans to hold a hearing later this year, although a decision is not expected until June 2020.

Nantes has announced that it will pay tribute to its former star in its next national championship match against Bordeaux on Sunday.

The players will wear commemorative jerseys and observe a minute of silence while supporters hold up banners in the stadium.

Meanwhile, Cardiff invited fans to greet Sala and Ibbotson.

Cardiff told CNN that it plans to issue a statement Tuesday to mark the anniversary of Sala’s death.