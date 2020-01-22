Game of Thrones is famous for introducing new characters that instantly become your new favorite (before killing them).

Now Emilia Clarke continues that tradition (the first part, obvi) by introducing the world to its new puppy! He posted the first photos of his girlfriend Instagram Tuesday, writing:

“She just couldn’t help it. She was physically.

The most? Dang, maybe. She is pretty darn cute! What’s his name ??

“Erryone met Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my god life. Ready to fill this feed on instagram that exploded while still leaving room in a teacup.”

Awww! Nice to meet you, Ted! You know we love the name Teddy for a puppy!

Photos: Puppy BRIGHT GREEN was born!

The love of the world immediately fell. GoT co-star Nathalie Emmanuel, aka Missarth of Narth, is lost in words, writing:

“😍😍😍😍😍😍😭😭😭😭😭”

Even Stark men are not salvation to Ted’s charms! Richard Madden respond:

“😍”

And his girlfriend in the movie Sam Claflin from Me Before you wrote:

“Super Ted to the rescue ❤️”

Everything is in love! And who can blame them ??

Emilia ended up using hilariously the point hashtag for a new pet owner:

#goodbyesleepgoodbyecarpetsgoodbyeslippershellopoop

But also:

#coshesworthit

SO cute cute! We can’t wait for more pics of this pup on Emilia’s IG!

Hopefully he didn’t grow 50 feet long and cut a city capital like gurl’s last pet …

(Photo via Emilia Clarke / Instagram.)